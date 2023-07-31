Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2023: ACHR, SYM, SN, INVZ

Tech stocks were slightly lower late Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index fractionally lower.

In company news, Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares jumped 39% after the company said earlier in the day it signed new contracts worth as much as $142 million with the US Air Force.

Symbotic (SYM) shares jumped 44% after the company reported a bigger-than-projected increase in fiscal Q3 revenue and said on Monday that its new joint venture with SoftBank Group almost doubled contracted order backlog to $23 billion.

SharkNinja (SN) shares surged 40% in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange after it said Monday it has completed its separation from JS Global Lifestyle and will now operate as an independent public company.

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) shares soared 23% after Citron Research said it took a long position in the maker of sensor technologies for autonomous vehicles.

