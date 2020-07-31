Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2020: PINS, NOK, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was about 2% higher recently.

Pinterest (PINS) was surging past 32% as it reported a Q2 non-GAAP net loss of $0.07 per share compared with a loss of $0.06 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.09 per share.

Nokia (NOK) was over 9% higher as it booked a non-IFRS EPS of EUR0.06 ($0.07) in the June quarter compared with EUR0.05 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting the Finnish telecommunication equipment provider to report EPS of EUR0.03.

Apple (AAPL) was gaining more than 6% in value. Late Thursday the company reported net income of $2.58 per share in Q3, rising from $2.18 per share a year ago, as revenue grew to $59.69 billion from $53.81 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a net profit of $2.07 per share on revenue of $52.56 billion.

