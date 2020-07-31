Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2020: FB,AAPL,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were advancing moderately, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF recently adding 0.6% in value although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Facebook (FB) earlier Friday rode a 9.1% advance to a new record high of $255.85 a share after the social network company late Thursday report Q2 net income of $1.80 per share, nearly doubling its $0.91 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.40 per share. Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $18.69 billion, also exceeding the $17.36 billion analyst mean.

Apple (AAPL) rose 7.1% to touch a fresh all-time high of $412.22 a share after the tech giant late Thursday reported a $2.58 per share profit on $59.69 billion in revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended June 27, improving on net income of $2.18 per share and $53.81 billion in revenue during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.51 per share and $7.13 billion, respectively.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) slid almost 5% on Friday after the internet conglomerate reported its first year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue ever although the decline still was smaller than analysts had been expecting. Net income also fell to $10.13 per share from $14.21 per share during the year-ago period while revenue slipped 1.6% to $38.30 billion. Wall Street had been expecting Alphabet to earn $8.23 per share on $37.37 billion in revenue.

