Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2020: BRKS,FB,AAPL,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks extended their Friday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF recently adding 2.0% in value although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was sinking 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Brooks Automation (BRKS) was climbing more than 14% after the semiconductor processing and cryogenics company reported an increase in non-GAAP net income during its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, rising to $0.32 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from its adjusted Q3 profit of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 8.1% to $220.4 million, also topping the $206 million analyst mean.

Apple (AAPL) surged more than 10% to touch a new all-time high of $425 a share after the tech giant late Thursday reported a $2.58 per share profit on $59.69 billion in revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended June 27, improving on net income of $2.18 per share and $53.81 billion in revenue during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.51 per share and $7.13 billion, respectively.

Facebook (FB) earlier Friday rode a 9.1% advance to a new record high of $255.85 a share after the social network company late Thursday report Q2 net income of $1.80 per share, nearly doubling its $0.91 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.40 per share. Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $18.69 billion, also exceeding the $17.36 billion analyst mean.

Among decliners, Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) slid over 3% on Friday after the internet conglomerate reported its first ever year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue although the decline was smaller than analysts had been expecting. Net income also fell to $10.13 per share from $14.21 per share during the year-ago period while revenue slipped 1.6% to $38.30 billion. Wall Street had been expecting Alphabet to earn $8.23 per share on $37.37 billion in revenue.

