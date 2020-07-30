Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2020: QCOM, SIMO, GRUB, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.60%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.02% higher recently.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was gaining more than 11% in value after it reported non-GAAP net income of $0.86 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended June 28, improving on an $0.80 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been looking for the chipmaker to earn $0.71 per share during the June quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) was slipping past 3% even after posting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per ADS, up from $0.52 in the prior-year quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.75.

GrubHub (GRUB) was marginally lower as it reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.17 per share in Q2, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.27 per share for the same period last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.18 a share.

