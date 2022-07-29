Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLK, INTC, AAPL, NAAS

Technology stocks were mixed in early Friday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising roughly 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index edging 0.3% lower.

In company news, Intel (INTC) shares slumped about 9% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $1.36 per share a year earlier and well below the $0.70 estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts. The company also lowered its 2022 non-GAAP revenue guidance to between $65 billion and $68 billion from about $76 billion previously.

Apple (AAPL) rose more than 3% after reporting fiscal Q3 net income late Thursday of $1.20 per share, down from $1.30 a year earlier, although net sales grew 2% year over year to $82.96 billion. Analysts at Morgan Stanley described the results as "better than feared."

NaaS Technology (NAAS) was flat, erasing earlier gains of about 3%, after saying it is working with electric vehicle maker Li Auto (LI) on a new smart charging navigation system.

