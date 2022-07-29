Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLK, FIVN, KLTR, INTC

Technology stocks were higher in late afternoon trading Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) adding 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index recovering from an earlier slump to rise 0.8%.

In company news, Five9 (FIVN) gained more than 9% after reporting Q2 non-GAAP earnings Thursday of $0.34 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier and ahead of the $0.18 analyst consensus compiled by Capital IQ. The company raised its full-year profit and sales guidance to levels above expectations.

Kaltura (KLTR) rose about 7% after the video cloud platform provider confirmed the receipt of an unsolicited acquisition offer from Panopto, a private firm owned by K1 Investment Management, to acquire its shares for $3 each in cash, above its Thursday closing price of $2.36.

Intel (INTC) shares slumped about 9% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $1.36 per share a year earlier and well below the $0.70 estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts. The company also lowered its 2022 non-GAAP revenue guidance to between $65 billion and $68 billion from about $76 billion previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.