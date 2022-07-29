Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2022: INTC, AAPL, SONY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.39% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Intel (INTC) was over 11% lower after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $1.36 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated earnings of $0.70 per share.

Apple (AAPL) was climbing past 2% even after it reported a fiscal Q3 net income of $1.20 per share, down from $1.30 per share during the same quarter in 2021. Analysts, on average, estimated a $1.16 per share normalized profit.

Sony Group (SONY) reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of 175.21 yen ($1.31) per diluted share, up from 169.22 yen a year earlier. Sony was over 4% lower recently.

