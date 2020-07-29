Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2020: CCC,AMD,BOXL

Technology stocks were climbing in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF posting a 1.2% advance while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Clarivate Analytics (CCC) sped to a 16% gain after announcing its acquisition of privately held CPA Global in exchange for about 218 million of its ordinary shares. Based on Clarivate's last closing price of $23.68 a share, the deal values CPA Global at around $5.16 billion. Clarivate said it will refinance CPA Global's existing debt after securing a $1.5 billion term loan facility and was also expecting to issue new debt securities before the proposed transaction closes during Q4.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) climbed about 12.5% after the chipmaker late Tuesday reported better-than-expected financial results for its Q2 ended June 27 and also raised its Q3 and FY20 revenue forecasts above analyst estimates. Non-GAAP net income rose to $0.18 per share from $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue jumped 26% over year-ago levels to $1.93 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a $0.17 per share adjusted profit on $1.86 billion in Q2 revenue.

Boxlight (BOXL) dropped 19% after the education and teaching technology firm overnight priced a $30 million public offering of 15 million common shares at $2 each, or 29.8% under Tuesday's closing price. It plans on using the net proceeds for additional working capital, which may include potential acquisitions or joint ventures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.