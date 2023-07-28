News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/28/2023: SIMO, EXPO, INTC, YOU

July 28, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher late Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 2.2%.

In company news, Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) shares jumped 13% after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 net sales.

Intel (INTC) shares rose past 6% after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected Q2 results late Thursday and saw price target increases from analysts.

Exponent (EXPO) shares were down over 5% after it posted lower-than-expected Q2 results.

A US Transportation Security Administration investigation has found flaws in Clear Secure's (YOU) fast-track screening procedure at airport security lines, Bloomberg reported Friday. Clear Secure shares were down 2.8%.

