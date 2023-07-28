Technology Sector Update for 07/28/2023: INTC, YOU, META

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding nearly 2%.

In company news, Intel (INTC) shares rose past 5% after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected Q2 results late Thursday and saw price target increases from analysts.

A US Transportation Security Administration investigation has found flaws in Clear Secure's (YOU) fast-track screening procedure at airport security lines, Bloomberg reported Friday. Clear Secure shares were down 1.5%.

Meta Platforms' (META) Facebook deleted some posts by users related to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic after pressure from the White House, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing internal company documents. Meta shares were rising 3.8%.

