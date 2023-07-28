News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/28/2023: INTC, ROKU, FSLR, XLK, XSD

July 28, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up more than 1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive.

Intel (INTC) was over 6% higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.13, down from $0.28 a year earlier but beating the forecast of a $0.03 non-GAAP loss per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Roku (ROKU) was up more than 9% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.76 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.82 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.26 per share. Net revenue rose to $847.2 million from $764.4 million a year earlier. Analysts expected $774.5 million.

First Solar (FSLR) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.59 per diluted share, up from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.94.

