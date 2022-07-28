Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/28/2022: META, FTV, QCOM, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up by 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.30% higher recently.

Meta Platforms (META) shares were retreating by more than 4% after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.46 per diluted share, down from $3.61 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.55 per share.

Fortive (FTV) reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.78, from $0.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.72. Fortive stock was recently down almost 4%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $2.96 per diluted share, up from $1.92 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.87 per share. Qualcomm shares were more than 3% lower recently.

