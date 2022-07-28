Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/28/2022: HAYW,FORM,QCOM

Technology stocks were advancing on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipping 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Hayward Holdings (HAYW) slid almost 19% after the automated pool equipment company missed analyst estimates with its fiscal Q2 results, earning $0.29 per share during the three months ended July 2 on $399.4 million in revenue while analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting $0.31 per share and $416 million, respectively. The company also is now projecting a 2% to 6% decline in FY22 revenue compared with its prior guidance looking for a 9% to 12% year-over-year increase this year.

FormFactor (FORM) dropped nearly 12% after the semiconductor probe company forecast Q3 revenue in a range of $177 million to $189 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $209.8 million in revenue for the current quarter ending Sept. 30.

Qualcomm (QCOM) declined 4.8% after the mobile chipmaker projected revenue for its fiscal Q4 ending Sept. 30 slightly shy of Wall Street expectations, forecasting between $11.0 billion to $11.8 billion in Q4 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $11.86 billion.

