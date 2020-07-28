Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/28/2020: CVLT, AUDC, ST, XLK, IYW

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.16% lower and the iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF (IYW) was up 0.90% recently.

CommVault Systems (CVLT) was gaining more than 13% after posting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.51 per share, up from $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.16.

AudioCodes (AUDC) was down more than 7% even as it reported premarket Q2 adjusted net income of $0.32 per share, up from $0.22 a year ago and ahead of consensus of $0.26 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) was slipping past 8% after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.18, down from $0.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected EPS of $0.14.

