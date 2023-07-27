News & Insights

Technology
TSLA

Technology Sector Update for 07/27/2023: TSLA, LRCX, META, SIMO, MXL

July 27, 2023

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.7%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) is under investigation by the California Attorney General's Office over autopilot safety issues and false advertising claims, CNBC reported, citing a customer's complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. Tesla shares were shedding over 3%.

Meta (META) shares rose nearly 5% after Q2 results beat analyst estimates and Q3 guidance topped expectations.

Lam Research (LRCX) shares jumped 9% as several analysts increased their price targets on the company following higher-than-expected fiscal Q4 results.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) said it plans to enforce its merger agreement with MaxLinear (MXL) after the latter issued a notice of purported termination of the merger despite receiving antitrust approval in China. Silicon Motion shares slumped 19% and Maxlinear was down about 24%.

