Technology Sector Update for 07/27/2023: META, SIMO, MXL

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 3.1%.

In company news, Meta (META) shares jumped 5.4% after Q2 results beat analyst estimates and Q3 guidance topped expectations.

Lam Research (LRCX) shares jumped almost 10% as several analysts increased their price targets on the company following higher-than-expected fiscal Q4 results.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) said it plans to enforce its merger agreement with MaxLinear (MXL) after the latter issued a notice of purported termination of the merger despite receiving antitrust approval in China. Silicon Motion shares slumped 17% and Maxlinear was down 23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.