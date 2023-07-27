Technology Sector Update for 07/27/2023: META, ATHM, STM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining over 1%.

Meta Platforms (META) was advancing by more than 9% after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.98 per diluted share, up from $2.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.91.

Autohome (ATHM) was 2.8% higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 1.15 Chinese renminbi ($0.16) per diluted share, up from 0.94 renminbi a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.03 renminbi.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was climbing past 6% after it posted fiscal Q2 earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, up from $0.92 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended July 1 was $4.33 billion, up from $3.84 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $4.29 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.