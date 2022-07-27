Technology Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLK, TENB, MSFT, SPOT

Technology stocks were extending gains in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising about 4.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging 4.5%.

In company news, Tenable (TENB) slumped nearly 15% following several cuts to its share price target. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings late Tuesday of $0.05 per diluted share, down from $0.09 a year earlier, and also offered Q3 revenue guidance that was just shy of the Capital IQ-compiled consensus.

Microsoft (MSFT) reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings late Tuesday of $2.23, up from $2.17 a year earlier, as revenue improved to $51.87 billion from $46.15 billion. On its earnings call, the company said it foresees continued double-digit sales and operating income growth in fiscal 2023. The stock was up nearly 7%.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) reported a widening of its Q2 net loss to 0.85 euros ($0.86) per diluted share, but also issued Q3 revenue guidance of 3 billion euros, slightly ahead of analysts' forecast for 2.95 billion euros. Spotify shares climbed almost 13%.

