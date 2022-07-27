Technology Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLK, MSFT, MIND, SPOT

Technology stocks were sharply higher in early Wednesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising about 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 2.6%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings late Tuesday of $2.23, up from $2.17 a year earlier, as revenue improved to $51.87 billion from $46.15 billion. On its earnings call, the company said it foresees continued double-digit sales and operating income growth in fiscal 2023. The stock was up nearly 5%.

Mind Technology (MIND) fell about 2%, reversing earlier gains, after saying it has secured a roughly $900,000 order from an unspecified customer for the upgrade of an existing GunLink 4000 in-water firing control system.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) reported a widening of its Q2 net loss to 0.85 euros ($0.86) per diluted share, but also issued Q3 revenue guidance of 3 billion euros, slightly ahead of analyst estimates for 2.95 billion euros. Spotify shares climbed more than 12%.

