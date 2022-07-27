Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/27/2022: GRMN, SPOT, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Garmin (GRMN) was slipping past 8% as it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, down from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) reported a Q2 net loss of 0.85 euros ($0.86) per diluted share, widening from a 0.19 euros per-share loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.64 euros per share. Spotify was up more than 8% recently.

Microsoft (MSFT) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q4 diluted EPS of $2.23, up from $2.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.30 GAAP and $2.29 non-GAAP.

