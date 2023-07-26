Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2023: SNAP, SLAB, GOOG, GOOGL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were both down more than 1%.

Snap (SNAP) was shedding over 17% in value after it reported a Q2 non-GAAP loss per diluted share of $0.02, unchanged from last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.04 a share. Revenue for the quarter was $1.07 billion, down from $1.11 billion a year ago.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) was slipping past 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.04 per diluted share, which compares with $1.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03. The company also offered fiscal Q3 guidance that trailed analyst estimates.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was almost 6% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

