Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2023: SNAP, GOOG, MSFT

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropping 1.8%.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) shares slumped almost 19% after the company reported lower revenue in Q2.

Alphabet (GOOG) was almost 6% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

Microsoft (MSFT) late Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results as the cloud business buoyed overall revenue. Its shares were down 4.6%.

