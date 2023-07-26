News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2023: SNAP, GOOG, MSFT

July 26, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropping 1.8%.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) shares slumped almost 19% after the company reported lower revenue in Q2.

Alphabet (GOOG) was almost 6% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

Microsoft (MSFT) late Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results as the cloud business buoyed overall revenue. Its shares were down 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

