Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2023: CRWD, SNAP, GOOG, MSFT

Tech stocks were lower late Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropping 1.6%.

In company news, CrowdStrike (CRWD) is in advanced talks to buy Bionic.AI, a security management platform for cloud services, for between $200 million and $300 million, TechCrunch reported. CrowdStrike shares rose 2.0%.

Snap (SNAP) shares slumped 15% after the company reported lower revenue in Q2.

Alphabet (GOOG) was almost 6% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

Microsoft (MSFT) late Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results as the cloud business buoyed overall revenue. Its shares were down nearly 4%.

