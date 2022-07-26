Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2022: SSTK, FISV, GLX, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.07%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.66%.

Shutterstock (SSTK) was shedding more than 15% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per diluted share, down from $1.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.95.

Fiserv (FISV) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.56, up from $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55.

Corning (GLW) reported Q2 core EPS of $0.57, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.56. Corning was down more than 5% recently.

