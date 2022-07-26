Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2022: META,WIT,NOK,IRDM,FRGT

Technology stocks declined this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both sliding 1.6% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) declined 4.5%. The social media company Tuesday said it would be increasing the price of its Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100 beginning next month due to higher manufacturing and shipping costs. The cost of a 128-gigabyte headset will rise to $399.99, while the 256-gigabyte variant will carry a $499.99 price tag, it said.

Wipro (WIT) was falling 4.1%. The IT-services company Tuesday said it signed a new, five-year contract to provide order management supply chain, finance, and accounting operations to Nokia (NOK), expanding on the companies' existing partnership. Financial details were not disclosed.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) climbed 6.2% after the satellite-services company reported Q2 net income of $0.04 per share, improving on a $0.03 per share profit during the June quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 16.7% year-over-year to $174.9 million, also exceeding the $166.5 million analyst mean.

Freight Technologies (FRGT) was surging in Tuesday trading, recently rising over 64%, after the logistics technology company said it won a contract from Samsung Mexico SDS for its Fr8App software to help facilitate Samsung shipments from Mexico to the US. Financial terms were not disclosed.

