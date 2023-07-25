Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2023: SPOT, LOGI, FFIV, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.3%.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) fell nearly 5% after it reported a Q2 net loss of 1.55 euros ($1.71) per diluted share, widening from a loss of 0.85 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.63 euros per share.

Logitech International (LOGI) was up more than 8% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.47 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

F5 (FFIV) was gaining almost 10% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $3.21 per share, up from $2.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.86.

