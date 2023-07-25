News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2023: RTX, LOGI, SPOT

July 25, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.9%.

In company news, RTX (RTX) shares slumped 12% after the company cut its 2023 free cash flow guidance even as its Q2 results topped market expectations.

Logitech International's (LOGI) shares were up past 12% after the company posted fiscal Q1 results that came ahead of market expectations.

Spotify (SPOT) shares dropped over 14% after reporting a Q2 net loss Tuesday of 1.55 euros ($1.71) per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of 0.85 euro a year earlier.

