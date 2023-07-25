Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2023: RMNI, RTX, LOGI, SPOT

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.9%.

In company news, Rimini Street (RMNI) said it "respectfully disagrees" with several conclusions and rulings of a US federal court in a litigation related to the manner in which the company offers support services for some Oracle (ORCL) product lines, and that it plans to file an appeal. Rimini Street shares slumped almost 35%.

RTX (RTX) shares slumped nearly 11% after the company cut its 2023 free cash flow guidance even as its Q2 results topped market expectations.

Logitech International's (LOGI) shares were up past 13% after the company posted fiscal Q1 results that came ahead of market expectations.

Spotify (SPOT) shares dropped over 14% after reporting a Q2 net loss Tuesday of 1.55 euros ($1.71) per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of 0.85 euro a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.