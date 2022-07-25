Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2022: SQSP, SSYS, NTES, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.61% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.70% recently.

Squarespace (SQSP) reported Q2 net earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $3.22 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.09. Squarespace was recently slipping past 9%.

Stratasys (SSYS) was up more than 3% after saying its board has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan to ward off any potential hostile buyers. The move comes after Nano Dimension recently acquired a 12.12% stake in Stratasys.

NetEase (NTES) was advancing by more than 1% after saying "Diablo Immortal" is now available in China on the iOS and Android mobile platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.