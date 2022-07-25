Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2022: SQSP, SSYS, NTES, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.61% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.70% recently.

Squarespace (SQSP) reported Q2 net earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $3.22 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.09. Squarespace was recently slipping past 9%.

Stratasys (SSYS) was up more than 3% after saying its board has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan to ward off any potential hostile buyers. The move comes after Nano Dimension recently acquired a 12.12% stake in Stratasys.

NetEase (NTES) was advancing by more than 1% after saying "Diablo Immortal" is now available in China on the iOS and Android mobile platforms.

