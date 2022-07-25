Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2022: META,AAPL,SSYS,NNDM,GILT

Technology stocks extended their Monday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) fell 2.3%. The social media company Monday announced the launch of its Music Revenue Sharing feature allowing creators to get a 20% share of revenue on their Facebook videos containing licensed music from popular artists.

Apple (AAPL) declined 1% after Monday saying it will offer up to 600 renminbi ($89) in discounts to Chinese customers on selected iPhones and other products beginning Friday and extending through Aug. 1. The promotion also includes certain AirPod and Apple Watch models, and eligible buyers can choose from several payment methods.

To the upside, Stratasys (SSYS) added 0.3% after saying it has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan in response to Nano Dimension (NNDM) recently reporting a 12.12% equity stake in the 3-D printer company. The poison-pill program allows existing Stratasys shareholders to buy an additional share for $0.01 apiece for each share they currently own and can be triggered by some person or entity acquiring 15% or more of its stock. Nano Dimension shares were 1.8% lower in recent trading.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) gained 1.3% after Monday saying it was expanding its partnership with privately held Intelsat by providing two more of its in-flight SkyEdge II-c connectivity hubs. Financial details were not disclosed.

