Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2022: AAPL,SSYS,NNDM,GILT

Technology stocks were drifting lower on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) declined fractionally after Monday saying it will offer up to 600 renminbi ($89) in discounts to Chinese customers on selected iPhones and other products beginning Friday and extending through Monday, August 1. The promotion also includes certain AirPod and Apple Watch profits, with eligible buyers choosing between several payment methods.

Stratasys (SSYS) added 1.2% on Monday after Monday saying it has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan in response to Nano Dimension (NNDM) recently reporting a 12.12% equity stake in the 3-D printer company. The poison-pill program allows existing Stratasys shareholders to buy an additional share for $0.01 apiece for each share they currently own and can be triggered by someone acquiring 15% or more of its stock. Nano Dimension shares were 1.3% lower in recent trading.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) gained 1.5% after Monday saying it was expanding its partnership with privately held Intelsat by providing two more of its in-flight SkyEdge II-c connectivity hubs to Intelsat. Financial details were not disclosed.

