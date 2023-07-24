News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2023: WKEY, SPOT, AAPL, XLK, XSD

July 24, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday, as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.3% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.7%.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was more than 3% higher after saying its SEALSQ (LAES) unit signed a distribution agreement with electronics distributor Symmetry Electronics for North America.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was slightly lower after saying it will increase the price of its premium subscription services in various regions, including the US and Canada.

Apple (AAPL) is asking suppliers to make approximately 85 million iPhone 15 units this year, which is about the same as last year, despite an expected decline in the overall smartphone market, according to Bloomberg. Apple was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

