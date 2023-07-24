Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2023: GOOG, APLD, AUR, NKLA

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) fractionally higher and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.4%.

In company news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google has to pay $338.7 million in damages to Touchstream Technologies after a jury found its Chromecast and other devices infringe Touchstream's patents on streaming videos from one screen to another, Reuters reported Monday. Alphabet shares were up 1.3%.

Applied Digital (APLD) shares jumped 13% after fiscal Q4 revenue more than doubled.

Aurora Innovation (AUR) rose 6.4% after saying Monday it closed an upsized public stock offering and a private share placement with existing institutional and strategic investors, entities affiliated with two of Aurora's directors, and new institutional investors for combined gross proceeds of $820 million.

Nikola (NKLA) said an electric truck that was previously damaged reignited at its Phoenix headquarters on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported, Reuters reported Monday, citing a company statement. Nikola shares were shedding 4.6%.

