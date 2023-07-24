News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2023: APLD, AUR, NKLA

July 24, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.1%.

In company news, Applied Digital (APLD) shares jumped 11% after fiscal Q4 revenue more than doubled.

Aurora Innovation (AUR) rose 5.7% after it said Monday it closed an upsized public stock offering and a private share placement with existing institutional and strategic investors, entities affiliated with two of Aurora's directors, and new institutional investors for combined gross proceeds of $820 million.

Nikola (NKLA) said an electric truck that was previously damaged reignited at its Phoenix headquarters on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported, Reuters reported Monday, citing a company statement. Nikola shares were shedding 5.2%.

