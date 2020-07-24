Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2020: MXL,INTC,VNE

Technology stocks were again weighing on the broader Friday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 1.7%.

In company news, MaxLinear (MXL) was 0.4% higher, giving up most of a nearly 5% gain at the opening bell after the systems-on-chip company reported a 21% year-over-year decline in Q2 revenue to $65.2 million, narrowly lagging the Capital IQ consensus for $65.3 million and upstaging better-than-expected adjusted Q2 earnings.

Intel (INTC) declined 16% after the chipmaker issued a downbeat Q3 forecast and said its next-generation 7-nanometer CPU would be delayed by around six months until 2022. The company also said it was exploring "contingency plans," including having a third-party manufacturer produce some of its products.

Veoneer (VNE) sank more than 18% after the automotive safety electronics company reported a nearly 63% drop in Q2 net sales from year-ago levels to $184 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $213 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.