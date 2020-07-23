Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2020: SCSC,CTXS,BCOV,UMC,CDNS

Technology stocks continued to struggle on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, ScanSource (SCSC) was edging lower this afternoon, giving back a 2.2% mid-day gain, after saying it will fire roughly 200 workers and cut salaries for its top executives by between 10% to 25% through the end of the year as part of a broader $30 million cost-reduction program at the mobile computing and data capture firm. Citing declining sales volumes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company also will eliminate cash retainers for board members and limit discretionary spending through Dec. 31 in addition to winding down its Canpango professional services business.

Citrix (CTXS) declined nearly 13% after saying while demand for its workspace and networking products remains strong, it has slowed from the hurried pace earlier this year stay-at-home orders when first were issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The somewhat cautious outlook upstaged above-consensus results for its Q2 ended June 30 by the company and an FY20 profit forecast still exceeding Wall Street estimates.

To the upside, Brightcove (BCOV) raced to a more than 44% gain after the video technology platform company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.04 per share net adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose 0.6% to $47.9 million, also topping the $44.9 million Street view.

United Microelectronics (UMC) also rose almost 13% after the chipmaking foundry firm said Cadence Design Systems' (CDNS) millimeter wave reference flow was certified for United's 28HPC+ process technology, simplifying the design process and significantly accelerating the time to market for the companies' customers. Cadence shares finished almost 1% lower.

