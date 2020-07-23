Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2020: CTXS,BCOV,UMC,CDNS

Technology stocks were struggling in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Citrix (CTXS) declined more than 10% after saying while demand for its workspace and networking products remains strong, it has slowed from the hurried pace earlier this year when stay-at-home orders when first were issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The somewhat cautious outlook upstaged above-consensus results for its Q2 ended June 30 by the company and an FY20 profit forecast still exceeding Wall Street estimates.

To the upside, Brightcove (BCOV) raced to a more than 44% gain after the video technology platform company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.04 per share net adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose to $47.9 million from $47.6 million a year ago, also topping the $44.9 million Street view.

United Microelectronics (UMC) also rose almost 10% after the chipmaking foundry firm said Cadence Design Systems' (CDNS) millimeter wave reference flow was certified for United's 28HPC+ process technology, simplifying the design process and significantly accelerating the time to market for the companies' customers. Cadence shares were down 0.7%.

