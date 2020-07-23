Technology
CTXS

Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2020: CTXS,BCOV,UMC,CDNS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were struggling in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Citrix (CTXS) declined more than 10% after saying while demand for its workspace and networking products remains strong, it has slowed from the hurried pace earlier this year when stay-at-home orders when first were issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The somewhat cautious outlook upstaged above-consensus results for its Q2 ended June 30 by the company and an FY20 profit forecast still exceeding Wall Street estimates.

To the upside, Brightcove (BCOV) raced to a more than 44% gain after the video technology platform company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.04 per share net adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose to $47.9 million from $47.6 million a year ago, also topping the $44.9 million Street view.

United Microelectronics (UMC) also rose almost 10% after the chipmaking foundry firm said Cadence Design Systems' (CDNS) millimeter wave reference flow was certified for United's 28HPC+ process technology, simplifying the design process and significantly accelerating the time to market for the companies' customers. Cadence shares were down 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTXS BCOV UMC CDNS

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: How the NYC Real Estate Market is Evolving as a Result of #COVID19

    Warburg Realty Broker Jason Haber joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how the NYC real estate market is evolving as a result of #COVID19 and what technology is the most effective in today’s showings.

    Jul 16, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular