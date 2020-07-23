Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2020: BCOV, STM, LLNW, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were down before markets open on Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) retreated 0.30%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.17%.

Stocks moving on the news include Brightcove (BCOV), which was rising more than 17%. The video tech platform on Wednesday reported Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.03 per share.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was also trading around 1% higher after reporting Q2 earnings of $0.10 per share, down from $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter but beating the Street forecast of $0.09 per share.

Meanwhile, Limelight Networks (LLNW) was declining by more than 8%. On Wednesday, the company priced its private offering of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2025 for $110 million, an increase from $100 million. The notes may be converted into 117.2367 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, for an initial conversion rate of $8.53 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.