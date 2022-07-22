Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2022: SNAP,NOVT,SIX,TWTR

Technology stocks were weighing on the broader Friday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3% this afternoon.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) plunged Friday, at one point sinking nearly 39% to its worst share price since March 2020, after the camera applications company reported a 13% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $1.11 billion but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.13 billion for the three months ended June 30. It also declined to offer guidance for its Q3 revenue and other metrics, citing "uncertainties related to the operating environment."

Twitter (TWTR) was 0.5% higher, reversing a more than 2% morning decline, after the social media company reported a surprise non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.20 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.14 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 0.8% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, also trailing the $1.34 billion analyst mean.

Novanta (NOVT) climbed 9% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Thursday said the photonics company will join the S&P MidCap 400 index with the start of regular-session trading on Tuesday. Novanta will replace theme parks operator Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), which is shifting to the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Six Flags shares were 2.1% higher this afternoon.

