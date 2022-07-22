Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2022: CRSR, NOVT, SIX, TWTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.06% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping by 0.46% recently.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) shares were more than 7% lower after the provider of gaming gear said it is expecting Q2 revenue of about $284 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ have been projecting $343.5 million.

Novanta (NOVT) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 in place of Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), S&P Global said. Novanta shares were up more than 9%.

Twitter (TWTR) stock was slipping past 1% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.14.

