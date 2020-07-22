Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2020: SNAP, CHKP, SPOT, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.41% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was up 0.59% recently.

Snap (SNAP) was declining by more than 6% after it booked Q2 non-GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share, compared with $0.06 loss per share reported last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a $0.10 loss per share.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) was gaining more than 6% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, up from $1.38 in the year-earlier quarter and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was climbing past 4%. The company Wednesday announced a new, multi-year global license agreement with Universal Music Group. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

