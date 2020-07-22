Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2020: JAMF,HLIT,TIGO,PRSP,SNAP

Technology stocks added slightly to their earlier advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday climbing 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Jamf Holding (JAMF) was nearly 47% higher shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, easing from a more than 96% first-day advance that followed the cloud software company earlier pricing a $351 million initial public offering of 13.5 million common shares at $26 apiece, topping the expected $23 per share price range. Several insiders, including venture-capital investors Vista Funds, CEO Dean Hager and chief financial officer Jill Putman, also sold a combined 2.5 million shares as part of the stock sale.

Harmonic (HLIT) rose 4% after the company was selected to be the strategic partner of Millicom (TIGO) to build a cloud-based wireline broadband network in nine countries throughout Latin America. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies said Millicom will be using Harmonic CableOS and CableOS Central software for cloud management services. Millicom shares were down nearly 1% this afternoon.

Perspecta (PRSP) was fractionally higher after the information technology services company Wednesday said it received a $34 million follow-on contract to provide ongoing security and maintenance support for Amazon (AMZN) Web Services' GovCloud enterprise system used by the US Army for its total ammunition management information system. The deal has a one-year base period with four, single-year option periods.

Snap (SNAP) fell more than 6% after the social-media company declined to provide financial guidance for its current Q3 ending in September and reported a wider Q2 net loss compared with year-ago levels. Excluding one-time items, it lost $0.09 per share, expanding on a $0.06 adjusted loss last year although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus for $0.10 loss.

