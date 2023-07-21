Technology Sector Update for 07/21/2023: ROP, EVTC, MRIN, PINS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently climbing past 1%.

Roper Technologies (ROP) was more than 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.12 per diluted share, up from $3.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.99.

EVERTEC (EVTC) was up more than 3% after saying it agreed to acquire Brazil-based financial services-focused software company Sinqia in a cash-and-stock deal valued at 27.19 reais ($5.67) per share, subject to up to a 1 reais-per-share upward adjustment depending on the timing of the closing.

Marin Software (MRIN) was climbing past 10% after saying it now supports Pinterest (PINS) on its ad optimization platform.

