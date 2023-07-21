Technology Sector Update for 07/21/2023: ROP, AMZN, DTST, CHEA

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.2%.

In corporate news, Roper Technologies (ROP) on Friday posted better-than-expected Q2 results, prompting the software and technology company to raise its full-year earnings outlook. The shares rose 3.5%.

Data Storage (DTST) shares jumped 14% after it said Friday it secured a multimillion-dollar cloud storage infrastructure project with a "leading" sports and entertainment company.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said it is building a $120 million satellite-processing facility at Space Florida's launch and landing facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of its investment in Project Kuiper, a low Earth orbit satellite network. Amazon shares shed 0.1%.

