Technology Sector Update for 07/21/2023: AMZN, DTST, CHEA

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.3%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) said it is building a $120 million satellite-processing facility at Space Florida's launch and landing facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of its investment in Project Kuiper, a low Earth orbit satellite network. Amazon shares added 0.3%.

Data Storage (DTST) shares jumped almost 13% after it said Friday that it secured a multi-million dollar cloud storage infrastructure project with a "leading" sports and entertainment company.

Chenghe Acquisition (CHEA), Semilux International, and Semilux have signed a merger deal with optical and 3D sensing technology company Taiwan Color Optics that will take the latter public. Chenghe Acquisition shares were down 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.