Technology Sector Update for 07/21/2022: SIDU,LDOS,SMCI,VLD,ARRY

Technology stocks were continuing their advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1% this afternoon.

In company news, Sidus Space (SIDU) raced nearly 15% higher after Thursday saying it completed the fabrication of the first set of hardware for NASA's manned space launch vehicle. Leidos' (LDOS) Dynetics unit is the prime contractor building the universal stage adapter for Space Launch System.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) added almost 13% after the computer server hardware and software firm raised its Q4 profit and revenue forecast, now projecting a $2.30 to $2.40 per share non-GAAP profit on between $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion in revenue compared with its prior guidance looking for $1.51 to $1.69 per share and $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion, respectively. Analysts, on average, are expecting Super Micro to earn $1.58 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.43 billion in revenue during the three months ended June 30.

Velo3D (VLD) rose 12.5% after Thursday announcing a new partnership with the Hartech Group, which will help market Velo3D additive manufacturing technology to the Pentagon and other federal agencies and accelerate its adoption by government departments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among decliners, Array Technologies (ARRY) slipped 1.4% after the solar tracking systems company Thursday announced a monetary settlement agreement with privately held rivals Nextracker and Flextronics International USA. According to the plaintiffs, the companies hired an Array employee in violation of his or her non-compete contract and alleging they obtained certain confidential information at Array.

