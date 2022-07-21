Technology Sector Update for 07/21/2022: NOK, NTES, SAP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.56% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Nokia (NOK) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported Q2 comparable earnings of 0.10 euros ($0.10) per diluted share, up from 0.09 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.08 euros.

NetEase's (NTES) Cloud Village said it signed a licensing agreement with South Korea's YG Entertainment to distribute digital music. NetEase was up more than 4% recently.

SAP SE (SAP) was declining by more than 3% after it reported a Q2 adjusted net profit of 0.96 euros ($0.98) per share, down from 1.75 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 1.07 euros per share.

