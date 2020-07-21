Technology Sector Update for 07/21/2020: EMAN,CTG,,IBM,BKYI

Technology stocks extended their Tuesday retreat, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.6%.

In company news, eMagin (EMAN) was 1.9% higher, easing from a 77% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the organic light emitting diode display company saying it expects to report between $7.4 million to $7.7 million in Q2 revenue, straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30. Its backlog stood at $14.8 million at the end of the quarter, with around $13.6 million of those orders expected to ship within 12 months.

Computer Task Group (CTG) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising 15% to its best share price since March 11 at $4.91 each, after the information technology consulting company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.10 per share, up from $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines (IBM) was narrowly lower late Tuesday, giving back its 4.6% advance that followed it reporting adjusted Q2 net income of $2.18 per share on $18.1 billion in revenue, down 31% and 5.4%, respectively, compared with year-ago levels but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $2.09 per share on $17.72 billion in revenue for the three months ended June 30.

Among decliners, BIO-key International (BKYI) tumbled over 28% after the biometrics company late Monday priced an upsized $21.6 million public offering of more than 33.2 million common shares at 65 cents apiece, or slightly more than 25% below its last closing price. Investors also received a five-year warrant to buy an additional share exercisable at 65 cents for each share they purchased in the original offering.

