News & Insights

Technology
SAP

Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2023: SAP, RCAT, OMCL

July 20, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling nearly 3%.

In company news, SAP (SAP) shares were down 5.4% after it reported Thursday Q2 adjusted earnings of 1.07 euros ($1.19) a share, up from 0.95 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.16 euros.

Omnicell (OMCL) shares were down 5.2% after Wells Fargo downgraded the company to underweight from overweight and cut its price target to $56 from $65.

Red Cat (RCAT) was up 3.7% after it said Thursday its Teal 2 military-grade small unmanned aircraft system is available for sale through the GSA Advantage website, an ordering service in the General Services Administration for use by government agencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAP
RCAT
OMCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.